'BWSSB job offer' costs Bengaluru techie Rs 16 lakh

Promising to get him job in the BWSSB, a woman allegedly cheated a software engineer of Rs 16 lakh.

CK Achukattu police have taken up a cheating case and have launched a hunt for the woman.

Pavansimha K, 25, a resident of Katriguppe, told the police that he was introduced to Rathnamma, of RR Nagar, through his sister’s friend last year.

In August last year, Rathnamma visited Pavansimha’s house and told his family that she has contacts in many government agencies and offered to find him a job if he was interested.

Pavansimha informed her that he had written an exam for the assistant engineer’s post in the BWSSB. Claiming that she has contacts in the BWSSB, she told him that the officials took Rs 50 lakh for that post. Pavansimha said they did not have so much money and Rathnamma settled for Rs 25 lakh.

The family paid her Rs 16 lakh in installments and told her that they could not manage anything more. Rathnamma said she would put the remaining Rs 9 lakh and get Pavansimha a job in BWSSB.

When the job did not materialise, Rathnamma began giving excuses saying that BWSSB officials would change with the government. A year later, she neither got the job, nor returned the money.

When DH contacted Pavansimha, he declined to divulge details about the case saying the investigation is ongoing. An investigating officer said Rathnamma is elderly woman and police are not sure if she has cheated other job aspirants. But the victim claims to have paid her in cash.