Cabbie jumps from moving car to escape abductors

Abducted, tortured and robbed, a 32-year-old cab driver jumped out of the moving car to escape his assailants who had planned to kill him.

Ramesh GE, a resident of RR Nagar, had multiple injuries during the escape near Kaggalipura in the early hours of Monday. He was admitted to a private hospital with the help of Talaghattapura police.

A senior police official said Ramesh was invited to a drinks party by his friend Santosh. Arriving at the spot, he noticed six others with Santosh in the waiting car. Ramesh was forcibly seated in the car and his valuables, including bike key, ATM card, cellphone, and cash, were snatched. He was taken to a paying guest accommodation and tortured.

The abductors later demanded Rs 2 lakh from Ramesh, who told them he could not afford the money. Deciding to kill him, the accused took Ramesh to the outskirts. On the way, Ramesh kicked the accused and jumped out of the moving car after opening its door. The accused men tried to haul him back into the car but escaped after noticing several vehicles around them.

Ramesh filed an attempted murder and robbery complaints against the accused men. RR Nagar police, who had taken up the case, said efforts are on to nab the attackers. They suspected financial dispute for the kidnap attempt.