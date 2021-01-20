Cabbie stabs mother, sister-in-law, her 3-yr-old kid in land dispute

A 36-year-old cab driver allegedly stabbed his mother, sister-in-law and her three-year-old baby daughter over a property dispute in Madiwala, South Bengaluru, on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after the CCTV footage of the driver and Madiwala resident Gopala Krishna buying a knife at a supermarket went viral. Police arrested Krishna and his wife Shilpa over the incident.

An investigating official said Krishna fought with his mother Gunamma, 60, at 8.30 am on Saturday over the property dispute. He stabbed her in a fit of rage and assaulted his 26-year-old sister-in-law Girija and her baby when she tried to intervene. Girija is the wife of Krishn’as younger brother Somesh.

Krishna locked the three of them in a room as they cried for help. On hearing them, neighbours rushed to the house, caught Krishna as he tried to escape, and handed him to the police.

Police said the injured adults and the baby were out of danger and discharged on Monday. Police recorded their statements.

Krishna wanted to sell his father’s property to clear his debts, but Gunamma was not interested in the idea.

So Krishna hatched a plan to kill his mother and his brother’s family. He discussed the idea with his wife, police said.

Two days before the incident, Krishna went to a supermarket to buy a knife. The CCTV footage collected by the place went viral on Tuesday.

In his police complaint, Somesh said he was at work when the incident happened. He said Krishna has been assaulting them for the past four years.