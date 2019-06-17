Canara Bank accounts breached, money stolen

A Canara Bank branch manager has filed a police complaint saying a skimmer has been fixed to a bank ATM compromising several accounts.

Based on the complaint by Madhuphala S, manager of the Bhuvaneshwari branch, the Amruthahalli police have taken up a theft and cheating case and are probing the incident.

In his complaint, Madhuphala said several customers complained to the bank saying their money has been fraudulently withdrawn even as they possessed the ATM cards. The officials held a probe and found that people using a specific ATM kiosk in Kempapura branch lost their money.

Probe, including CCTV analysis, revealed that a skimmer device had been fixed to the ATM machine to steal the card and PIN details of customers who used the machine on Monday and Tuesday.