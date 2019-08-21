CAR constable killed in hit-and-run accident

A City Armed Reserve (CAR) constable died shortly after his motorcycle was knocked down in a hit-and-run accident on Tumakuru Road in northern Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Raj Shivappa Yelaval, 35, a resident of Dasarahalli, was returning home after work when an unidentified vehicle struck his motorcycle near KHT Prime Jeep showroom close to the Yeshwantpur railway station around 2.20 am.

Police received the news of the accident from passersby and rushed to the spot. They took Yelaval to Sakra World Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Yelaval was promoted only a few days ago, said an officer from the Yeshwantpur traffic police station who is part of the investigation. Police have opened a case of hit-and-run and are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and its driver.