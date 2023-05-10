Caretaker accused of stealing gold jewellery from employer's house

A woman caretaker allegedly stole gold jewellery from her employer’s house in Muneshwara Block of Girinagar.

The victim, an elderly woman, said jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh was stolen.

Indrakumar V, 45, an engineer from Muneshwara Block, said in his police complaint that he recently hired Susheelamma as a caretaker to look after his mother Rukmini Devi, who is ill. Susheelamma was hired from a private agency called MRS Customer Services.

Indrakumar’s family had kept the gold jewellery in their almirah. On May 4, his sister opened the almirah to take the jewellery out and found it missing. Indrakumar inquired with the family if any of them had taken the jewellery and kept it elsewhere. None of them had taken it.

Indrakumar told police two bangles weighing 20 grams, an emerald necklace weighing 35 grams, four gold chains weighing 28 grams, and an emerald ring weighing four grams have been stolen. He told police that the family suspects Susheelamma.

Police have registered a case under IPC Section 381 (servant theft).