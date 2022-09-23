Caretaker steals jewellery from retired top cop's house in Bengaluru

A 45-year-old woman hired to care for a retired police officer made away with valuables worth Rs 6.7 lakh, including around 230 grams of gold jewellery and 750 grams of silver articles.

The accused Umadevi, a native of Shivamogga district, was working with the Sri Saibaba Health Care Service Agency and was employed in the house of Aparna M G, a resident of BDA Layout in Nagarabhavi and an assistant director in the agriculture department.

Umadevi was hired a week before she stole the valuables to look after Aparna's father Ganganna (87), retired DIG (Prisons).

In her complaint to the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police, Aparna said Umadevi also stole a cheque leaf. Based on her complaint, police have registered a case of theft under IPC Section 381.

Umadevi was staying with Aparna’s family. Around 9.30 am on September 21, Aparna left for work. Around 4.30 pm, Ganganna called her to inform that Umadevi was not at home. He said the almirah door was open and he suspected some valuables were missing.

Aparna rushed back home to find five gold chains, two pairs of gold bangles, four pairs of earrings and around 750 grams of silver articles stolen, along with a cheque leaf signed for Rs 2.59 lakh.

Police have got clues about Umadevi's whereabouts and efforts are on to arrest her.