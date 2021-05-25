Case against BBMP officials for forcing people to undergo Covid tests

Bengaluru police have taken up a suo motu case against the BBMP officials who were seen beating and forcing residents to undergo RT-PCR tests in Nagarthpet on Monday.

The Halasurgate police inspector conducted an inquiry and an FIR under Sections 341, 323, 504 of the IPC has been registered against the erring BBMP officials.

Read | BBMP faces flak for violently forcing citizens to undergo Covid-19 test

A senior police official said: “BBMP officials from the Dasappa Hospital conduct regular Covid tests on Nagarathpet main road. Today, a person identified as Kishan, mistook it for the vaccination drive and registered himself. However, only after the OTP was generated he realised it was for Covid testing and not for vaccination. When he refused to undergo a test, he was assaulted by the BBMP booth-level official, identified as Nagabhushan.”

DCP (Central) M N Anucheth clarified that so far no arrests have been made and the offences are bailable and a notice has been issued to the official.