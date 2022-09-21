Case against group of 10 for 'illegal' Ganesha events in Bengaluru

Case against 'illegal' Ganesha events in Bengaluru

H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Sep 21 2022, 22:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Police have booked a 10-member group for installing Ganesha idols in the communally sensitive JJ Nagar area without taking the mandatory permission from the authorities concerned. 

The authorities had instituted a single-window system for giving permission for Ganesh idol installation and immersion process. Under the single window, applicants could apply for permission from all the requisite authorities: police, fire and emergency services department, Bescom, and the BBMP. 

However, the 10-member group comprising Sunil Venkatesh and his friends Gopi, Monu, Appu, Shashi, Ravi, Kiran, Bharath, Aravinda and Abhishek not only installed nine Ganesha idols in different places of JJ Nagar on September 10, but also passed them through the area in a procession for immersion. 

This had the potential of creating communal clashes and law and order disturbances in the communally sensitive area of JJ Nagar, according to police. 

Devaraj, a head constable from JJ Nagar who was posted on special duty (intelligence), filed a complaint, based on which the group has been booked for unlawful assembly and disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant. 

