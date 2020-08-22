Cash custodian uses login credentials to steal Rs 32 lakh from ATMs

An employee of a cash management company teamed up with a friend to allegedly steal over Rs 32 lakh from different ATMs in the city. He used the login code and password to open the cash cassette while his friend handled the money, police said.

Halasuru police arrested Kiran Kumar, 24, and Ashwathappa alias Ashwath, 33, both from Gauribidanur, Chikkaballapur district, following a complaint by CMS Info Systems, a cash management company. Kumar worked as a cash custodian with the company until his arrest.

The company discovered the theft on August 7 following an internal investigation. Canara Bank had reported to the company that customers had complained that there was no cash at its ATM on Bazaar Street, Halasuru. A similar complaint was received from a Canara Bank ATM on CMH Road. In total, 32.28 lakh was missing from the two kiosks.

Subramaniam PRG, a representative of the company, filed a police complaint on August 11, stating that two employees, Surya and Srikanta Nayaka, had taken the cash from the company’s branches in Rajajinagar and RMV Extension and filled up ATMs on Old Airport Road and Old Madras Road, including the said Canara Bank kiosk.

The company’s internal investigation found that four employees, including Kumar, had visited the two ATMs. Incidentally, police first zeroed down on Kumar as CCTV footage showed a man resembling him moving in and out of the ATMs. But the footage wasn’t clear and Kumar hadn’t been deployed on the route where the ATMs are located. Surya was sent there.

A closer examination of the footage showed that Kumar’s gait and dressing style resembled those of the man in the footage. Kumar confessed soon after. He told the police he used the login code and password given to Surya to steal the money. Kumar knew the credentials as he was earlier posted on the route.

According to police, Kumar and Ashwathappa stole Rs 17.71 lakh from the Halasuru ATM and Rs 14.57 lakh from the CMH Road kiosk. Police arrested Ashwathappa on August 19.

“We have so far recovered Rs 24.1 lakh. Ashwathappa handled most of the money and we are investigating what he did with the rest of the cash,” said an officer who’s part of the investigation.