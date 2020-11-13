Cash handler steals Rs 30L to repay bank loan

An employee of a cash management company has been arrested for stealing Rs 30 lakh in August.

Sanjeev M Patil DCP (west) said Vinay Jogi, who worked for Secure Value, went missing after being tasked with depositing the cash into ATMs. Police have so far recovered Rs 25.5 lakh from him. Jogi repaid a Rs 11 lakh bank loan, gave Rs 14.5 lakh to his parents and spent the rest. Byadarahalli police took him into custody in order to recover the money, Patil said.