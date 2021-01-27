Caught on camera: Retd cop 'purposefully' runs over sleeping stray dog

A retired sub-inspector is accused of running over a stray dog near his house at Doddakammanahalli in Hulimavu, South Bengaluru on Sunday.

Police said Nageshaiah spotted a stray dog sleeping on the street while he was driving home in a Maruti Swift (registration number KA 51/ML 9600). But he did not care to stop the vehicle, and the car’s front left tyre ran over the dog, police added.

Despite realising that he ran over the dog, Nageshaiah drove on and the whole scene was captured on the surveillance camera of a house.

Hearing the dog’s howling, residents rushed out and noticed the injured animal. They shifted it to a veterinary hospital where it is undergoing treatment.

Police have taken up a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle).

In his defence, Nageshaiah, who was called for questioning, said he did not intentionally run over the dog and that he thought he could pass it by.

An investigating officer said necessary action would be taken against the retired cop. The dog is still alive.

Nageshaiah retired 10 years ago after serving at Hulimavu traffic and other police stations in the city.