Caught riding triples, three men attack traffic constable

Three people, including a minor, were arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly attacking an on-duty traffic police constable when he tried to stop them for riding triples and not wearing helmets.

Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said that M C Vidyadhar, posted at the Vijayanagar traffic station, was regulating traffic at the Vijayanagar TTMC signal when he saw three people riding a two-wheeler without helmets. When he stopped them, a verbal ensued, and the riders allegedly attacked him. Passersby rushed to the policeman’s rescue and caught the trio before handing them over to Vijayanagar police. The constable, who suffered injuries, was taken to a hospital and discharged after being given first aid, the DCP explained.

Patil identified two of the riders as Ahmed Qureshi, 20, a resident of Goripalya, and Syed Sadiq Ahmed, 22, a resident of Padarayanapura. The third rider is a juvenile. Police said they also seized one packet of marijuana from the riders and are verifying their criminal record, if any.