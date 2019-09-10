CBI files preliminary charge sheet in IMA case

The CBI on Saturday filed a preliminary charge sheet against Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the promoter of I Monetary Advisory jewels, and 24 others who allegedly cheated thousands of people, promising them higher returns for their halal investments.

The charge sheet that named the 25 accused, including seven directors of IMA, five members, an auditor, five private groups of companies based in the city and a private person, was filed at a special CBI court here, officials said.

The CBI, which took over the investigation from the CCB in the city on August 30, filed the charge sheet in eight days. More supplementary charge sheets will be filed in due course, officials said.

The CBI had taken over the probe from the Karnataka police, which had set up a SIT to investigate the alleged financial fraud.

The agency has also submitted to the court the confession statements of prime accused Khan in a closed envelope.

Over 45,000 complaints were registered by the city police after Khan fled to Dubai, leaving behind a video message, stating that he is committing suicide because of “corruption in the state and central governments”. He was arrested on July 21 when he arrived at New Delhi from Dubai after a team of officials from the SIT and Enforcement Directorate went to Dubai and convinced him to come back to India and face trial.

The ED was initially given custody of Khan, following which SIT took over. Khan is presently in judicial custody at the Parappana Agrahara central prison.