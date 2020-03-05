CCB arrests six interstate drug peddlers

Six interstate drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested on Tuesday in Indiranagar and Mico Layout by the narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch. Nearly 43 kg of ganja, Rs 20,000 in cash, a bike and six mobile phones were seized from them. The value of the seized goods is estimated at Rs 23 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Savara Kavitha (23), a native of Srikakulam; and Killo Dhanurajai (25) and Pangi Mathyaraju (26), both from Visakhapatnam. They were caught red-handed while they were waiting for their contacts at a bus stop in Indiranagar to hand over the consignment.

Based on a tip-off, the police arrested three peddlers in Mico Layout, including Uppalapatti Subbareddy (42) from Nellore; Gaurav (25), a resident of Ashok Nagar; and Mohammed Ammar Hamshad (22), a resident of Hulimavu.

Police said the gang is part of an interstate drug peddling racket. The woman and two others used to bring ganja from Visakhapatnam to the city through train and bus and sell it here. The local peddlers used to pack the drugs in small packets and sell them to their contacts, including IT professionals, students and businessmen.