CCB busts betting racket in shop

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested three people running a betting racket through a mobile phone app.

A team led by the inspector of the CCB’s Special Enquiry Wing raided Rajendra Trading, a store on AS Char Road in central Bengaluru, and arrested Jitendra Jain, Kailash Bacchan and Amrita Bai who were allegedly carrying out betting through the Lotus Book app for the India-Bangladesh test match.

The money transactions happened via e-wallets.

The CCB said Rs 50,000 in cash and two mobile phones were seized from the suspects during the raid. The suspects have been booked under the Karnataka Police Act.