CCB busts betting racket on Cunningham Road

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two people allegedly taking bets from punters on an IPL playoff match on Cunningham Road, central Bengaluru.

Akash Jain, 29, and Naveen Dhani, 34, used mobile applications to invest money in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Akash lives in Chamarajpet while Naveen is from Shanthinagar. After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and caught the duo on Friday. Rs 10.05 lakh and two mobile phones have been seized from them.

A case has been registered against them at the High Grounds police station and further investigation is on.

Police said the duo used two mobile apps to see the ratio of the betting and used a login details of a racketeer to invest money. They contacted punters over the phone and met them to collect money. The duo has been organising betting from the start of this IPL season.