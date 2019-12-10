CCB busts fake real estate firm in Nagarabhavi

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a fake real estate firm in Nagarabhavi and booked the owners for trying to cheat gullible people by offering sites at cheaper rates.

The accused owners have been identified as Madhu, Kumar, Yashas and Akash.

A senior police officer said the accused were running an unregistered real estate firm under the name of Garudadri Infra project.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the owners falsely claimed that they owned 100 acres in Chikkaballapur. They were also distributing pamphlets about selling sites and had advertised in local media, collecting lakhs of rupees from the public in the process, said the police.

They had also claimed that they had formed a layout in Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh, which turned out to be false.