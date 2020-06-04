CCB cops arrest Pujari’s close aide in Mulki

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a man from Mulki near Mangaluru who was running an extortion racket for gangster Ravi Pujari.

A senior officer said police arrested Ghulam based on information gathered from interrogating Pujari. Investigations revealed that Ghulam, a realtor in Mulki, has been identified for the past two years as Pujari’s close associate.

Ghulam collected personal information about politicians, film stars, film producers, businessmen and others, and passed it on to Pujari. He acted as a mediator in some cases and took money from people to provide security from Pujari. Ghulam has also bought crores of properties.

Pujari, extradited from Senegal in February, has been lodge in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison following the lockdown. After government relaxed lockdown norms, the CCB resumed the investigations and has begun arresting people after interrogating Pujari.

A police team was sent to arrest Ghulam two months ago, but cops could not nab him since the area he was residing had been sealed as a coronavirus hotspot. Due to a reduction in the Covid-19 cases, the team once again visited the place and arrested Ghulam. He was produced before a magistrate and was taken on a 10-day custody for interrogation.