CCB cracks 50-kg silver burglary at jewellery store

The CCB says it has cracked the burglary at a jewellery store by arresting six men, including four Nepalese. Burglars had drilled a big hole into an adjacent store and made off with around 50 kg of silver articles.

The burglary occurred at Mataji Bankers and Jewellers, located on Immadihalli Main Road, Whitefield, on August 5. Burglars drilled a big into an adjacent stop to enter the jeweller's. The store owner, Dharma Ram, filed a police complaint. The CCB later took over the investigation.

Although police got definite leads about the burglars and tried to apprehend them the next day but couldn't succeed. The burglars hid half of the booty and went into hiding.

The CCB zeroed in on all the suspects: Amar Singh, 26, Ganesh Bahaddur Saahi, 32, Krishnaraj Jayashi, 33, Charan Singh, 29, all from Nepal; Saleem Pasha, 23, and Shahid, 22.

The CCB learnt that Amar and Pasha became friends while being lodged in a Mumbai prison. After their release, Pasha brought Amar to Bengaluru with the promise of a "big project". Amar roped in three of his compatriots over the next few days. The three Nepalese were working as security guards. Pasha roped in his friend, Shahid, for logistic support.

The arrests also helped crack several other burglaries reported from DJ Halli, Banaswadi, Ramamurthy Nagar and Marathahalli police stations, the CCB said. In all, the CCB said it had recovered around 24 kg of silver articles, 360 grams of gold jewellery, a laptop, a television set, mobile phones and camera, all worth Rs 30 lakh. An auto-rickshaw, a gas cutter, a gas cylinder and a machine used to cut iron grille were also seized.

Both Amar and Ganesh were previously arrested by Mumbai police for burglaries while Pasha was involved in thefts reported from Jayanagar, Siddapura and Bidadi, the CCB said.