CCB hardens stance, confiscates property of serial drug dealer

Adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward narcotic smuggling, the CCB has confiscated the immovable properties of a suspected drug peddler.

The property belongs to Mruthyunjaya alias Jayanna alias MJ, 53, a habitual drug peddler from Jodipura village in Kolar’s Malur taluk. Its market value is Rs 1.6 crore and its guidance value is Rs 41 lakh, the CCB said.

The order to freeze Mruthyanjaya’s properties was passed by the competent authority, under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Chennai, on September 15.

In July, police confiscated the immovable properties of notorious drug peddler Mallesh G in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Mruthyunjaya was caught from KR Puram in July by police inspector B S Ashok and hashish oil and ganja worth Rs 80 lakh were seized from him. Police inspector Deepak R later took over the investigation. Mruthyanjaya has been named in nine cases registered under the NDPS Act in Bengaluru and Malur since 2007.

Police inspector Deepak gathered information about Mruthyunjaya’s properties and discovered that he and his wife had bank accounts that saw transactions of more than Rs 5 crore. Police also froze Rs 44,387 from six bank accounts.

The CCB said Mruthyunjaya had bought large quantities of ganja from smugglers based in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and sold it in Bengaluru and Kolar.