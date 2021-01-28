CCB nabs 2 drug peddlers in Bengaluru's Yelahanka

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two drug peddlers in Yelahanka and seized 500 gms of MDMA worth about Rs 25 lakh, three mobile phones among other things.

Two arrested includes a Nigerian peddler, Sandeep Patil, Joint CP, Crime, Bengaluru, told ANI.

