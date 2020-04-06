CCB nabs dealer who supplied chemicals to fake sanitiser makers

A suspected supplier of chemicals used in the manufacture of fake hand sanitisers has landed in police net.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested BTM Layout resident Renuka Prasad, 53, who had allegedly stockpiled highly flammable chemicals in a building in Sudhamanagar, Wilson Garden, southern Bengaluru, without having the requisite licence. The CCB raided the building following a tip.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said Prasad had been supplying the chemicals to the manufacturers of fake sanitisers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another senior police officer said Prasad had stockpiled 400 litres of Isopropyl Alcohol, 210 litres of Tolin, 100 litres of Turpentine, 600 litres of Acetone and 50 litres of Benzyl Alcohol, besides Nitrobenzene, Silicone Oil, Paraffin, Glycerin, Methylene Chloride, Castrox, Propylene Glycol and Polyethylene Glycol.

Could have caused fire

The storage of these chemicals could have easily caused a fire, leading to the loss of human life, the officer said. The CCB is now trying to track down Prasad’s customers.

Prasad has been booked under the Petroleum Act and IPC section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter).