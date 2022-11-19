CCB nabs gang trying to sell crafts made of ivory

CCB nabs gang trying to sell 7.5 kg crafts made of ivory

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials are working with the forest and archeology department authorities to ascertain more details about the seized items

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 19 2022, 03:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 05:49 ist
Valuables seized from the gang include four walking sticks, two elephant idols, a bracelet, a box, three door handles, 20 Erratic art works, a knife made from deer antler and amber bearing a scorpion. Credit: Special Arrangement

CCB police have arrested a six-member gang that attempted to sell articles made of elephant ivory, and recovered 7.5 kilograms of ivory and amber craft material.

Based on information about the gang attempting to sell the craft articles near Bannappa Park on November 14, a police party headed by inspector R Durga swooped down on Haryana native Himmat Singh, Punjab’s Praveen Sambyal, Abdul Kayum and Mohammed Rafiq, both from Mysuru, and Bengalureans Mohammed Israr alias Babu and Ahmed Pasha.

Valuables seized from the gang include four walking sticks, two elephant idols, a bracelet, a box, three door handles, 20 Erratic art works, a knife made from deer antler and amber bearing a scorpion.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials are working with the forest and archeology department authorities to ascertain more details about the seized items.

