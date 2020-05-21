CCB nabs regional channel CEO wanted in murder case in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a 28-year-old CEO of a regional channel in connection with the murder of a gram panchayat member in Bengaluru Rural who was hacked to death in April 2019. The arrested has been identified as Mohan Kumar MN, a resident of Machohalli village in Bengaluru rural. He was absconding ever since the gram panchayat member Lakshminarayan was killed by a gang of more than eight to nine people in Madanayakanahalli police station limits.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime - 2) Ravi Kumar, the accused Mohan was caught by the police officials of the Organised Crime Wing (OCW) of CCB. Since the murder case is registered at Madanayakanahalli police station, the accused Mohan will he handed over to them for further investigation.

At the time of murder, Mohan was the managing director of a regional channel named JTV and at present, he is the CEO of TV 6.

Lakshminarayan was 43 years old and a member of Machohalli Gram Panchayat when he was hacked to death by a gang on April 15 over an alleged property dispute. He had quit the JD(S) party and joined BJP. One of the prime accused in his murder case, identified as Harish, had allegedly grabbed the government land and was constructing a building. The deceased Lakshminarayan had protested about the construction and had even got the building demolished after complaining to tahasildar. So he was hacked to death by Harish and others according to a complaint filed by his brother Manjunath. Mohan was accused number two in the murder case of Lakshminarayan.