CCB nabs two drug peddlers 

The Central Crime Branch police have arrested two drug peddlers in the Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits. They seized 4.3 kg hashish oil, 21.5 kg ganja, Rs 9,000 in cash, two mobile phones, two ganja crushing tools and 625 empty boxes from the duo. The seizure is estimated at Rs 40 lakh.

The arrested have been identified as Sinto Thomas (35) and Thajuddin Talat (29), both natives of Kerala.

The police got a tip-off that two people staying in a building at K Channasandra near Horamavu are selling drugs. They formed a team and raided the building, and arrested the accused. Thomas and Talat confessed that they used to purchase the substances from a drug peddler in Visakhapatnam, identified as Senthil M P.

They used to fill hashish oil in coconut oil bottles and pack ganja in small packets to avoid detection by the police. In Bengaluru, the duo charged up to Rs 3,000 for a gram of hashish.

Police said the duo used to lead a lavish lifestyle with the money made by selling drugs.