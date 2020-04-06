CCB Police arrest man for illegally supplying chemicals to fake sanitiser manufacturers in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a 53-year-old man who was indulged in selling various chemicals to the manufacturers of the fake hand sanitisers who wanted to make easy money in the wake of the novel coronavirus situation.

The arrested has been identified as Renuka Prasad, 53, a resident of BTM Layout. He had stored dangerous highly flammable chemicals in a building in Sudhamanagar in Wilson Garden.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Based on a tip-off that a person has stored chemicals without any license and is selling the chemicals to fake hand sanitisers manufacturers, the CCB police conducted a raid on the building.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, Prasad had stored various chemicals. We have seized all the chemicals and arrested him. A case has been registered against him under the Petroleum Act and IPC Section 285 for negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter, further investigation is on.

Prasad had stored the highly flammable chemicals which may have taken the lives of many people in case of any accidental fire, said a senior officer.

Track state-wise tally of coronavirus cases here

Police found 400 litres of Isopropyl Alcohol, 210 litres of Tolin, 100 litres of Turpentine, 600 litres of Acetone and 50 litres of Benzyl Alcohol along with some quantity of Nitro Benzene, Silicon Oil Liquid, Paraffin Glycerin, Methylene Chloride, Castrox Propylene Glycol and Polyethylene Glycol.

Police are now ascertaining details as to how many people Prasad illegally sold these chemicals to.