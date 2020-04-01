CCB police arrest man for manufacturing fake sanitisers in Bengaluru

In yet another raid, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a 46-year-old man for manufacturing fake sanitisers in Srirampura, Central Bengaluru.

The arrested has been identified as Shiva Kumar, 46, a resident on the second floor of an apartment in Srirampura.

The arrested had put the life of the residents of the apartment and those staying nearby by storing highly flammable chemicals in his house to prepare fake sanitisers.

According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kumar was manufacturing fake hand sanitisers in his house using isopropyl alcohol, glycerine and surface cleaner.

Police have seized 180 litres of Isopropyl alcohol, 10 litres of glycerin, 65 litres of surface cleaner and 5,382 bottles of 100 ml.

Patil said that if fire had broken out, it would have resulted in a major mishap.

City police have requested the public to inform them if they come across such miscreants. On March 19, CCB police had conducted raids on two chemical companies manufacturing fake sanitisers and had seized a huge quantity of sanitisers and arrested two people.