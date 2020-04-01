CCB police bust fake infrared forehead thermometers racket in Bengaluru

While it has come to light that fake hand sanitisers and masks are being made amidst the spread of coronavirus, it has been found that even fake infrared forehead thermometers are also being made.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have busted one such racket after conducting a raid on a store in Rajajinagar which was selling fake thermometers.

Based on credible information, police conducted the raid on Prajval Surgical and Scientific store located on the first floor of a commercial building in first block, Rajajinagar. They arrested store manager Keshavan N, 32, a resident of Kurubarahalli.

The police have seized 70 fake infrared forehead thermometers and 60 batteries used in these thermometers. They were worth around Rs 8 lakh as per the price they charged customers for each thermometer.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, "the owner of the store is at large. Efforts are on to nab him at the earliest. The owner brought these fake thermometers from a manufacturer in Chennai for lesser price and sold each thermometer for Rs 10000 to Rs 15,000."

These thermometers did not have any manufacturer’s name and no price was mentioned on it, he added.

Ravi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-2) said, “After we got information about the store, we formed a team to nab the accused and seize the thermometers. One of the policemen was sent as a decoy to purchase a thermometer. Initially, the store staff refused to sell it, but later he asked our staff to come after half-an-hour and take it by paying Rs 15,000. Our staff went to him again, bargained and got it for Rs 13,500. Once we got the device, the other policemen waiting nearby raided the shop.”

A case has been registered at Subramanyanagar police station. Further investigation is on.