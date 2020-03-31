CCB police seize over 12,000 fake N95 masks in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police conducted a raid on the godown of a company where fake masks were being made with N95 seal and selling them for a higher price.

Around 12,300 masks, worth Rs 20 lakh, have been seized. Police were shocked to learn that the accused persons had already sold around 70,000 fake masks worth Rs 1.05 crore.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, the raid was conducted in the godown of ZIS Engineering, BNC Bangalore Diabetic Centre, located in second block, HRBR Layout in Kalyan Nagar, on Monday night.

“The accused persons had made 12,300 fake masks, which were stored in the godown and ready for dispatch to the stores. Based on a tip-off we conducted the raid,” said Patil.

"They used normal cloth to make masks and had put fake N95 seal on them to sell them for a higher price and make quick money," said Patil.

The masks have been seized and a case of cheating has been registered at Banaswadi police station. Further investigation is on.

Patil said that the accused took advantage of the Corona fear among the public. They wanted to encash it to lead a lavish life