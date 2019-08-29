CCB raids hotel; rescues four women from sex racket

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided a hotel in Gandhinagar, Upparpet on Tuesday night and arrested three individuals including the owner, manager and the facilitator for allegedly running a prostitution racket involving a live band of girls.

The arrested are Vijayanagar resident Lakshman D N, owner of the live band, Ravi Kumar B L, manager of the hotel and Shivaraj, the facilitator. All three are natives of Mandya district. The sleuths rescued four women from the hotel who were shifted to the state-run remand home. The police seized Rs 28,000 in cash and two cars.

According to the CCB, Lakshman was running Minchu, the live band, in Gandhinagar. After the performance, he used to take the girls to the Amshi International Inn, where they were forced into prostitution. The accused confessed to the police that they wanted to make the quick buck and were in touch with human trafficking agents, who provided Lakshman the women for the live band job.