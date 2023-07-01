CCB raids shop, godowns for selling expired food products in Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths along with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officers raided a shop and two warehouses in Cottonpet on Friday.

On Friday, CCB and FSSAI officers raided Arihant Trading Company, located on Nalabanda Lane, AS Char Street Cross, after receiving information that it was selling expired food products.

The shopkeeper led the CCB sleuths to two warehouses — Sri Lakshmi Traders Godown and a small godown next to it on PVR Road in Ranasinghpete.

CCB cops found biscuits, chocolates, cooking oil, and milk powder that had crossed expiry dates.

Police sources said FSSAI officials had taken the food samples for testing and that notices under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, had been sent to the owners of the shop and warehouses.