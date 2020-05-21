CCB raids six illegal gas-refilling centres

HM Chaithanya Swamy
  • May 21 2020, 00:23 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 01:35 ist
Representative image/iStock

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided six illegal LPG gas-refilling centres and arrested six people involved in the racket.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted raids in Peenya, Kengeri, Kamakshipalya, Vijayanagar, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Rajagopal Nagar.

The arrested are Raju L (32), of Siddartha Layout, Amar C A (32), of Nagarabhavi, Vinay B (30), of Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Lakshmaih H (35). of Hegganahalli, Prakash D (34), of Rajarajeswari Nagar, and Timmappa M (42), of Rajagopal Nagar.

"The accused persons refilled cylinders illegally without any safety measures. It could have been dangerous in case of a blast while refilling," a senior officer said. "We have seized 384 cylinders, refilling rods and weighing machines total worth Rs 3.73 lakh from them."

Six separate cases have been registered at the jurisdictional police stations against the suspects.

