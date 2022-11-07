CCB raids three hookah bars operating with expired licence

CCB raids hookah bars operating with expired licence

It's legal to operate hookah bars but owners must obtain a licence from the relevant authorities and must not serve minors

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 07 2022, 02:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 02:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) said it raided three hookah bars that were operating illegally in the city.

The raids by the anti-narcotics wing targeted hookah bars located in Domlur, Lady Curzon Road and Madiwala.

At Kashish Cafe, Domlur, CCB sleuths seized Rs 50,000 worth of ingredients and flavours used in hookah preparation, besides Rs 1,000 in cash.

The owner and manager of the hookah bar as well as the hookah maker have been booked by JB Nagar police.

At Burnout Cafe, located on Lady Curzon Road, off Infantry Road, the seizures included Rs 80,000 worth of ingredients and flavours used in hookah preparation. In addition, Rs 10,000 in cash was also seized.

The owner and manager of the hookah bar as well as the hookah maker have been booked by Commercial Street police.

At Emirates Cafe and Sheesha Lounge, Madiwala, CCB officers seized Rs 80,000 worth of ingredients and flavours used in hookah preparation, and Rs 3,000 in cash.

The owner and manager of the hookah bar as well as the hookah maker have been booked by the Madiwala police.

It's legal to operate hookah bars but owners must obtain a licence from the relevant authorities and must not serve minors.

