CCB raids turf club over tax evasion complaint

The Central Crime Branch police on Friday raided the Bangalore Turf Club and took into custody 40 bookies. Cash worth Rs 96 lakh and several documents were also seized.

Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said the bookies were not maintaining accounts of the money they took from the public and had evaded tax, including GST.

He said the bookies will be interrogated, following which any information on the evasion of tax will be shared with the respective departments.

Recently, the beginning of the winter race turned controversial after some horses, regarded as favourite bets, fell along with the jockeys and suffered grievous injuries. As a result, unfancy horses had won the race.

The raids come a week after the police booked a case against punters who were accused of vandalising the club’s property. An FIR was also registered.