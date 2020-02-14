CCB raids two hookah bars; owners absconding

CCB raids two hookah bars; Three arrested, owners absconding

HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 14 2020, 23:30pm ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2020, 01:03am ist
CCB sleuths conducted raids on two hookah bars on Thursday night. The raids were conducted at the Fogg Lounge Bar on Hosur Road and Mudpipe Cafe at Suddaguntepalya. The police seized around 30 hookah pots, foil paper, two swiping machines and Rs 9,400 in cash.

They arrested two managers and a cashier, and efforts are on to nab the absconding owners.

According to the police, the hookah bars were being run illegally and they were encouraging students to smoke hookah. Two separate cases were registered. The case was handed over to the respective jurisdictional police for further investigation.

