CCB raids two hookah bars; Three arrested, owners absconding

CCB sleuths conducted raids on two hookah bars on Thursday night. The raids were conducted at the Fogg Lounge Bar on Hosur Road and Mudpipe Cafe at Suddaguntepalya. The police seized around 30 hookah pots, foil paper, two swiping machines and Rs 9,400 in cash.

They arrested two managers and a cashier, and efforts are on to nab the absconding owners.

According to the police, the hookah bars were being run illegally and they were encouraging students to smoke hookah. Two separate cases were registered. The case was handed over to the respective jurisdictional police for further investigation.