CCB seizes 1,670 e-cigarettes meant to be sold to actors, techies in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) seized 1,670 e-cigarettes by raiding six places in different parts of the city on Tuesday.
Officers of the Anti-Narcotic Wing led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ramachandra B raided four shops in Koramangala, one in Banaswadi and a warehouse in Pulakeshinagar after receiving information that e-cigarettes were being sold there, the CCB said in a statement.
India has banned the use and sale of e-cigarettes since September 2019. However, police say, shopkeepers with links to smugglers of foreign goods continue to sell e-cigarettes illegally. There is a huge demand for e-cigarettes from students, techies, businessmen and actors.
These shopkeepers have regular customers and sell each e-cigarette for Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000.
The e-cigarettes seized during the raids are worth Rs 41 lakh and were smuggled in from China, the statement said.
The CCB has arrested seven people, including shopkeepers and the in charge of the warehouse.
Three separate cases have been registered under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019, at the respective police stations.
