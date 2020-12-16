CCB seizes drugs for sale on New Year's eve seized in Bengaluru, arrests 4

Continuing investigations into the source of drugs in city, Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials nabbed four inter-state drug peddlers who had brought nearly Rs 1 crore worth of drugs to Bengaluru for distribution on New Year's eve.
The city police commissioner Kamal Pant said that the officials of Narcotics wing of the CCB had conducted a raid on a house in Amruthahalli on Tuesday and arrested four notorious inter-state drug peddlers. The officials seized 5.6 kg of hashish oil, 3 kg marijuana, a car and two-wheeler worth Rs 1.15 crore.
The investigation revealed that the accused were storing these drugs for distribution during New Year celebrations. They were mainly targeting private firm employees and college students, Pant added.
The arrested are M Thirupal Reddy (32) from Hebbal in Bengaluru, Kamleshan (31) and Sathish Kumar (27) - residents of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu and Aizaz Pasha (45) a resident of RT Nagar in the city.
Police are interrogating the accused to ascertain their contacts and source of the drugs.
