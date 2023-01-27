CCB sleuths bust fake marks card racket in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have busted another fake marks racket and arrested a person who allegedly ran the racket in the name of a tech firm. In simultaneous raids conducted at five locations, the police seized 6,800 fake marksheets, 22 laptops and 13 mobile phones.

The arrested has been identified as Vikas Bhagath, 52, managing director of Ssystems Quest Private Limited. The firm was incorporated on December 9, 2004 and listed as a computer-related services company.

Pratap Reddy, Commissioner of Police, said the CCB team raided Ssystem Quest’s offices in Rajajinagar, JP Nagar, and its associated premises at Aaruhi Institute in Bhadrappa Layout, Vishwa Jyothi Correspondence College in Dasarahalli, and Benaka Correspondence in Vijayanagar.

Reddy added that there was no mention of education-related services in the company’s registration. Bhagath used to inform the students that he had tie-ups with prominent universities and would get them degree certificates or mark cards without they attending the classes.

A preliminary investigation revealed that he collected money from many students and gave them mark cards for various degrees and master degrees without the students appearing for the examinations.

Bhagath used to collect around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 from each student to issue them mark cards and degree certificates. Notices have been served to the other suspects who assisted Bhagath in the fraud.

Police said they seized around 5,497 mark cards in the name of Sikkim University and other mark cards are in the names of Annamalai University, Gitam University, BSIT University, Kuvempu University, Mangaluru University, Bengaluru University, KSSL University and other universities.

Cyber Crime Police had received a complaint about the racket on January 3. One of the victims, a 26-year-old, approached the office of the accused to join a correspondence college to continue PUC. Bhagath’s staff convinced the victim to pay Rs 25,000 on the promise of providing mark cards and certificates without having to attend examinations.