CCB sleuths trace viral posts, evidence points towards SDPI; no fresh arrests

The Central Crime Branch police have learnt that a member of SDPI, identified as Firoz Pasha, had circulated P Naveen's post to all SDPI units and other community members. P Naveen is the nephew of MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

Even Muzzamil Pasha, SDPI district secretary and an accused in the riots case, received the forward from Firoz on WhatsApp and circulated it.

All those arrested, who have been sent to Parappana Agrahara central prison, will be shifted to the Ballari central jail on Friday or Saturday.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant told DH that no fresh arrests were made on Thursday.

The case is being investigated by the CCB under the supervision of Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Pant said.

Count of bullets

Pant said they are in the process of collecting the count of the bullets fired by the policemen during the riots on Tuesday night.

A senior officer told DH that more than 160 bullets had been fired on Tuesday night in both DJ Halli and KG Halli. Most were fired as warning shots to get the crowd to stop attacking the policemen and stations.

"Around 20 people sustained bullet injuries. Three have died and two are critical and undergoing treatment in hospital. Six others who sustained bullet injuries are also in hospital.

"The others managed to escape and we suspect they are getting medical aid in their houses. Efforts are on to trace them," the officer said.

"Over 75 bullets were fired in the air. Later, on orders from the commissioner, our men aimed at the crowd. More than 50 misfired bullets have hit the walls, doors and shutters of commercial establishments."

On Thursday, officials from the forensic science laboratory visited the spot and collected samples, including pellets, the officer added.