CCB take custody of suspected explosive supplier

The Central Crime Branch police took a week-long custody of Zainaluddin on body warrant from Mumbai to probe his involvement in supplying explosives to terror suspects in the city.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Zainaluddin. He was held on a case filed at the Pulikeshi Nagar police station on January 15, 2015, after explosives were found at the residence of an Ayurvedic doctor, Syed Ismail Afaq (34), one of the three terror suspects arrested then. Afaq is still in custody.

Zainaluddin was taken under body warrant from Mumbai, brought to the city and taken to custody. The police suspect him to have supplied the explosives to Afaq.

“He’s a good catch. We are confident that we can get more information on the terror links during the interrogation. We have secured his custody for a week,” a police official said.