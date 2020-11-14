CCB takes custody of ex-MLA's son in drug racket case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday took custody of Darshan Lamani, son of former Congress MLA from Haveri Rudrappa Lamani, arrested in a drug racket case.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said Darshan and two other accused Hemant and Suneesh were produced before the magistrate.

Following a request by the investigation officer, the court has granted custody of all the three accused for nine days, he said.

The CCB had arrested one Sujay after discovering that he was importing drugs from foreign countries via Darknet using bitcoins.

They seized 500 grams of hydro ganja from him. During interrogation, he revealed the names of Hemanth and Suneesh, who were later found in Goa along with Darshan.

Constable suspended

Prabakar, a constable attached to the Sadashivanagar police station, has been suspended in the case after he informed the accused about developments in the investigation.

While the KG Nagar police had taken the custody of the trio following a complaint, city police commissioner Kamal Pant has transferred the case to CCB.

A senior police official said preliminary investigation revealed Darshan’s involvement in the case, prompting police to collect more evidence.