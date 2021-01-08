CCB to grill actress Radhika Kumaraswamy on Friday

The CCB on Thursday summoned Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy to question her about her alleged links and money transactions with Yuvaraj alias Swamy, 52, who has been arrested for duping government job aspirants, politicians and others.

The summons was issued a day after Radhika addressed a press conference on the matter, following the CCB’s investigation in the case pertaining to Yuvaraj.

Officials had traced the call records and bank transactions between Yuvaraj and Radhika.

The actress said that the money was transferred to her by Yuvaraj for her role in a period film.

According to CCB officials, she has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at around 11 am. Radhika will be mainly questioned about the transactions and an audio clip, an alleged conversation between her and Yuvaraj.

Police said that they had seized five luxury cars belonging to Yuvaraj and were in the process of attaching his immovable properties.