CCTV footage helps identify body with head crushed

CCTV footage has helped the police identify a man whose head was so brutally crushed under the wheels of a Canter that it almost separated from the body.

Around 9 am on November 3, a Canter knocked off a man, with its rear-wheel crushing his head. Suresh Kumar, 25, the driver, tried to flee the spot but traffic policeman M S Manjunath, posted near Briand Circle near KR Market, caught him.

Chickpet traffic police inspector Kallappa S Kharath registered a case. Since no one at the spot was able to identify the dead man, police began reviewing the footage from the surveillance cameras. The footage showed him drinking water at a wine shop minutes before the accident.

Police started looking for people who could identify the man. A scrap collector named Nayaz subsequently identified the dead man was P Ramu, a fellow scrap dealer from KR Puram. Nayaz also called Ramu’s wife to Victoria Hospital to identify the body. She recognised him by the marks and tattoos on the body.

Police said Ramu was walking along the median strip when the Canter knocked him over.