CEO, director of housing co-op arrested in Bengaluru site scam

Police have arrested the CEO and one of the directors of NTI House Cooperative Society for selling sites with fake documents.

Seshadripuram police had registered an FIR against H M Shringeswara and K N Ramakrishna Reddy, directors at the company, and CEO Pratap Chand Rathod. This was in response to a complaint from its former director A P Nanaiah. Of them, Reddy and Rathod have been arrested and taken into custody for further questioning, a police officer said.

The cooperative has developed a housing estate called NTI Layout in Kodigehalli, North Bengaluru. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had permitted the co-op to sell sites as per the approved map. The suspects, however, created fake documents and sold sites that were not on the approved map, according to the police complaint.

Police are investigating how many sites were sold and to whom. They are also trying to contact the victims.

The co-op has its head office in Seshadripuram.