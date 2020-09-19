Chain snatcher arrested, police seize gold worth Rs 15 lakh

Avalahalli police of Bengaluru district arrested a chain snatcher and burglar and recovered gold jewelry worth Rs 15.25 lakh, weighing 305 grams, and silver articles weighing 162 grams.

With the arrest of Suresh alias Appi, a resident of Ramamurthynagar, police have cracked four chain-snatching cases committed in Ramamurthynagar, Mahadevapura, KR Puram, and Anugondanahalli police station jurisdiction. Suresh is involved in eight cases.

Police zeroed in on Suresh while investigating a robbery case filed by Anitha, a resident of Bidarahalli.

On September 4, around 11 am, when Anitha, her husband, and the rest of her family were rearing cattle, Suresh approached them on the pretext of asking for a cow. He said he had built a house in the next lane and needed a cow for the housewarming ceremony.

As Anitha's husband and the others followed him to his new house, Suresh said he had forgotten to buy some puja items and asked them to wait till he got back. He then approached Anitha, snatched her chain, and fled the place.