Chauffeur 'steals, sells businessman's Mercedes-Benz'

A tiles businessman has gone to the police, saying his chauffeur has stolen and sold his Mercedes-Benz.

Ajay Kumar S, 47, from Mulbagal, told the police that his chauffeur, Ravi Kumar, drove off with the luxury car when he was meeting a friend at a hotel in Ramamurthy Nagar, East Bengaluru, last month.

According to Ajay, he had hired Ravi, a native of Anantapur, in August. On December 23, 2021, Ajay asked Ravi to drive him to the hotel where he was to meet a friend. Ajay asked him to park outside and stay in the car until he returned. Three hours later, when he called up Ravi to pick him up from near the hotel, the chauffeur told him his wife had fallen sick, and hung up.

Later, when Ajay asked about the car, Ravi gave excuses. When Ajay sternly asked him, Ravi said he had sold off the car and dared him to do what he wants. Ajay filed a complaint on January 25. Police have opened a case under IPC section 381 (servant theft) and are searching for Ravi.

