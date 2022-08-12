Cheating case: Conman misuses ex-CM’s name

Close on the heels of the PSI scam, two home guards and a youth have fallen prey to the tricks of a conman who promised them government jobs and duped them of Rs 10.8 lakh.

The accused falsely claimed that he is working as a section officer in former CM Siddaramaiah’s office at Vidhana Soudha.

The accused has been identified as Prakash. The victims are Lakshmamma R, a home guard at Sadashivanagar police station, residing in T Dasarahalli; her friend Chennamma, a home guard at Sanjaynagar police station; and Lakshmamma’s nephew Pradeep. In a complaint filed with Bagalagunte police, Lakshmamma said she met Prakash recently.

Prakash befriended her by claiming to be an employee at Siddaramaiah's office and promised her to get a D group job for her son. He took Rs six lakh from her to get the job. Lakshmamma introduced him to Chennamma, he took Rs three lakh from her to get a job for her son. Lakshmamma introduced Pradeep to accused Prakash. He took Rs 2.8 lakh from Pradeep, but didn't get any job.

Suspecting something fishy, Lakshmamma asked him to return his money, but he has switched off his phone and is on the run. Police are looking out for the accused.