'Chief' of Bengaluru's drug peddling network arrested

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 16 2020, 01:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 02:08 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The CCB said on Tuesday it had arrested the "kingpin" of the drug peddling network in the city. 

Chidiebere Ambrose, a Nigerian known as 'Chief' in the drug peddling network, was arrested from a house in Banaswadi. 

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said Ambrose was arrested after the CCB found that all Nigerians arrested for peddling drugs in the recent weeks had been in touch with him and had procured cocaine from him. The CCB's narcotics wing is conducting further investigations to uncover the wider network. 

Ambrose's customers were private firm employees and college-goers, and he supplied them cocaine through his network, Patil said. 

