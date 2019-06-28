Chief of pro-Kannada outfit held for sex abuse

The Byadarahalli police on Thursday arrested the president of a pro-Kannada organisation for sexually harassing a woman.

The woman had approached him to get a seat for her son at a school under the RTI Act.

The accused, Anand (45), is a resident of Harohalli, and president of the Kannada Siri Sene.

According to the police, Anand promised the woman to get a seat for her son in a private school and called her home at Harohalli to discuss the matter. When she came over, he sexually harassed her and photographed the incident. He threatened to upload the images to social media, if she spoke about the incident to anyone. He also said he would kill her in case she decided to file a complaint.

Escape from house

The victim managed to escape from Anand’s house and approached the Byadarahalli police, who arrested and produced the accused before the magistrate. He was later remanded in judicial custody.